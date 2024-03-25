Chemical giant taking green path

D&L Industries Inc., the country’s top producer of specialty food ingredients and oleochemicals, is charting toward a sustainable trajectory—a move that the company deems necessary to compete in the changing business landscape.

The company’s sustainable commitments were exemplified by its newly operational plant in Batangas, which has received a LEEDv4 Gold Certification from Barone International.

“Right at the very beginning, we intended to have sustainability at the core of our new plant in Batangas,” D&L president and CEO Alvin Lao said over the weekend.

The plant itself is dedicated to the manufacturing of higher value-added, sustainable, organic, and natural products that harness the power of coconut oil. And true to our advocacy, we wanted to keep to a minimum level the carbon footprint of the operations itself by designing an efficient and sustainable facility,” he added.

The Central Hub of the Batangas plant earned a total of 60 points out of 80 points for its various features which adhere to the prerequisites that address carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, health, and indoor environmental quality. This has earned the building a Gold rating, which is the second-highest rating under LEED Certification.

Modernization showcase

The plant showcases state-of-the-art technology in manufacturing as well as global best practices in incorporating sustainability in operations.

Among its key features include sustainability-designed buildings, renewable fuel sources, centralized chilled water systems, smart water metering, and water recycling programs.

D&L’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond the physical infrastructure of the Batangas plant. The company also places a strong emphasis on the well-being of its employees, with the building design promoting a healthy indoor environment.

“Our new plant in Batangas is a next-generation facility that embodies our advocacy to create a truly sustainable future. With this plant, we are proud and excited to offer to the world sustainable, natural, and organic products that are manufactured by a Filipino-owned, world-class facility,” Lao said.