CEB celebrates Women's Month thru outreach initiative

Through a community outreach initiative at Haven for Women, Cebu Pacific (CEB) participates in the commemoration of International Women's Month.

This program shows the airline's dedication to improving women's well-being via volunteer work.

According to CEB, the residential Haven for Women, which provides women in need of medical care, education, and counseling, is managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Chief Human Resource Officer Felix Dan S. Lopez of Cebu Pacific said that this outreach program is their way of honoring the strength and courage of women who have endured extremely difficult circumstances.

Lopez added that they hope that through simple acts of compassion, they can make a positive impact and make a difference in the lives of those in need of empowerment and healing.

“Working together is key to empowering women. This initiative not only provides immediate support to our facility but also resonates with our commitment to advancing women's rights and opportunities for a better future," Haven for Women’s Center Head Catherine N. Taleo said.

With the goal of strengthening women both inside the organization and in the larger community, CEB is running a number of programs for International Women's Month, including this outreach campaign.

CEB expresses its dedication to advancing women's empowerment and making a positive impact on community welfare through these initiatives.