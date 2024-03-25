CAAP airports, regional centers join quake drills

As part of a nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill on 25 March, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines enjoined its airports and regional centers.

During the first quarter of this year's NSED, CAAP personnel performed the "Duck, Cover, and Hold" in their respective offices at various airports across the nation, including Bicol International Airport, Basco Airport, Palanan Airport, Bagabag Airport, Cauayan Airport, Tuguegarao Airport, San Jose Airport, Subic, Sangley Airport, Lubang Airport, Calapan Airport, Pinamalayan Airport, Marinduque Airport, Romblon Airport, Plaridel Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Kalibo Airport, Bacolod Airport, Roxas Airport, Caticlan Airport, Antique Airport, and CAAP Central.

Apart from airport staff, area centers work with airlines, the PNP Aviation Security Unit, and other relevant parties to create all-encompassing emergency protocols, which include evacuation protocols and emergency coordination with pertinent offices.

In order to raise awareness and prepare for earthquakes, CAAP works in tandem with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

This is done through a quarterly NSED, which trains staff members on how to properly implement safety protocols during disasters and prepare for the possibility of a high-magnitude earthquake, known as "The Big One."