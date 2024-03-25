AirAsia braces for passenger surge this Holy Week

AirAsia Philippines is getting prepared to welcome an expected 100,000 guests who are flying to destinations outside of Metro Manila during the Holy Week, in anticipation of the travel rush.

Through its #AlwaysREADYngayongSemanaSanta campaign, the airline is reaffirming its dedication to safety and preparedness as excitement for this traditional event grows.

In order to prevent mishaps using unapproved electronic devices, the airline provides a comprehensive set of restrictions for visitors.

"Safety #1" is one of the airline's basic values, and during a fire exercise, it showed that it was capable of managing these kinds of in-flight crises.

In the fire drill, the AirAsia cabin crew used a fire extinguisher to put out a power-bank explosion-related fire.

Then they sealed it in the aft lavatory, sprayed it with water, and put it inside a fire containment bag.

To guarantee the competency and readiness of its flight crew, AirAsia holds annual fire drill training.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, "We pride ourselves on our highly competent crew who prioritizes the safety and comfort of our guests, regardless of whether it's peak travel season or off-season periods. However, ensuring safety is a collaborative effort; it requires the cooperation of both our team and our guests. As Filipinos embark on their travels during this time, we wish that everyone remains vigilant and cooperative in adhering to safety guidelines."

In order to guarantee operational effectiveness and preparedness, Isla personally examined the check-in counters after the annual fire drill.

He underlined that all counters are fully running and that extra staff members and a backup team have been sent in to handle the surge of visitors that is anticipated on this day.

Isla also stated that beyond safety, the airline is also focused on enhancing the customer experience by partnering up with Locally PH.

Hundreds of local products have been handed out to guests, adding a refreshing touch to their journeys.

In addition, a dedicated customer help desk has been established to provide additional assistance to travelers with rebooking and flight change concerns.

AirAsia also reminded its guests that the complimentary 7KG hand-carry baggage must only consist of a small bag (22 x 14 x 4 inches in dimension) and/or a laptop bag or a handbag.

The airline also suggests that it would be better to pre-book up to 14 KG of cabin baggage should a guest need more baggage space.

For up-to-date travel information, guests are reminded to visit AirAsia's official social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

They are advised to visit www.airasia.com or download the AirAsia Move app for iOS and Android devices in order to book flights, get deals, and fulfill other travel-related requirements.