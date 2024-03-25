Abalos sees safe, peaceful Holy Week observance

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Monday expressed confidence that this year’s observance of Holy Week will be generally peaceful and safe.

He also disclosed that some 52,000 cops and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel were deployed nationwide to ensure the safety of the people especially those traveling from Metro Manila to their respective provinces.

“So far, wala namang mga threats. Huwag kayong mag-alala. Nandito si PNP Chief (Benjamin) Acorda and NCRPO Chief (Brigadier General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr). They can attest that there are no threats,” he said.

Abalos issued the statement as he joined officials from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in the inter-agency inspection at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City as part of the Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Holy Week 2024.

The joint inspection was conducted to ensure seamless operations at the PITX and implement necessary measures in preparation for the expected surge of passengers at the terminal who will rush home for the long Holy Week holidays.

Some 74 police officers will man the PITX round-the-clock, and a substantial number of CCTV cameras are also installed in the terminal to ensure the people’s safety.

Two firetrucks are also stationed at the PITX with 14 fire officers, and 25 BFP personnel are also manning the First-Aid Station (FAST).

Abalos said the DILG is one with other national government agencies in ensuring a peaceful Holy Week as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

“Ang DILG ay nakikiisa sa DOTr, DICT at sa iba pang ahensya dahil ito ay ang ipinag-utos ng ating mahal na Pangulo lalo na ang ating mga kababayan ay ba-biyahe ngayong Semana Santa,” he said.

Meanwhile, PNP Chief Acorda said that despite the absence of any threats, deployment of police officers is in place in major terminals both for land, sea, and air transportation to prevent any untoward incidents.

He noted that 12,000 police personnel were deployed in various areas of Metro Manila alone.

BFP Chief Supt. Kwan Tiu said 28,000 fire personnel are deployed for the Holy Week; 3,080 firetrucks nationwide are stationed in major thoroughfares; and there are 38 First-aid Stations (FAST) in key areas of the metropolis.

He added that 97 firetrucks and 17 ambulances will also be deployed in NCR alone.