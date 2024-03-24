Staying healthy, safe on Holy Week

This Holy Week reminds us of Jesus Christ's ultimate sacrifice, that of giving up His own life for the salvation of His people. As we commemorate Christ's death and resurrection, may we also follow His message of showing compassion, love, and understanding to one another.

As Filipinos, the Holy Week is a time for family and loved ones to be together. Hence, as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, I urge everyone to stay safe. Ingat po kayo sa inyong byahe (Safe trip). I also appeal to the public to continue voluntarily wearing masks to protect our health from viruses such as the reported Pertussis outbreak in some areas.

Last week, before the Senate session took a pause, we voiced our support for the proposed amendments to the Universal Health Care Act, with a focus on revising the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation premium contributions to alleviate the financial strain on Filipinos, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic, especially for the Overseas Filipino Workers.

With Senator Jinggoy Estrada, we also had the Senate Sports Committee hearing, which I chaired, to discuss the alleged game fixing, particularly in professional sports like basketball. I strongly suggested legislative action to ensure the effective sanctioning of those undermining the sport's integrity. Maintaining its integrity is important to attract more people to engage in sports. As I always say, get into sports and stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit!

Inside and outside the Senate halls, we remain steadfast in bringing public services closer to Filipinos in need. On 18 March, we helped 197 fire victims in Barangay San Roque in Quezon City. As I always say, “bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo sa inyong lahat at tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya (It is my habit to serve you all and I will help as much as I can).”

On 19 March, we attended the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas South Cotabato Chapter Liga Congress held in Pasay City upon the invitation of Chapter President Neil Ryan Escobillo. Regardless of our positions, we were reminded of our common goal of helping our communities live better and safer lives.

On 20 March, I was invited as a guest speaker at the 1st Women in Sports Awards, where distinguished female athletes were recognized at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila. In my own way, as Senate Sports Committee chair, I provided tokens and honored the awardees for being a good example to the youth.

We assisted 1,250 community workers in Pandi, Bulacan on 21 March. Another 1,250 residents will also receive assistance on another day. Our aid was on top of what they received from the local government through an initiative we pushed to help them assist poor residents. After this, we attended the Pandi Super Health Center Inauguration, which aims to bring primary care closer to communities. There, we aided 100 community leaders together with Congressman Ambrosio Cruz Jr., Vice Governor Alex Castro, Mayor Enrique Roque, Vice Mayor Luisa Sebastian, and Board Member Richard Roque, among others. After that, we visited and helped 995 fire victims in Muntinlupa City.

We went to Lambunao, Iloilo, on 22 March to witness the groundbreaking of its Super Health Center with Mayor Reynor Gonzales, followed by the distribution of assistance to 500 displaced workers, who also received temporary employment from the government. We went to Iloilo City to meet Mayor Jerry Treñas before being invited to the Lady Local Legislators’ League of the Philippines National Summit with Vice Governor Christine Garin, where we showed appreciation for the continuing service of our hardworking lady legislators. Earlier that day, my Malasakit Team aided 84 fire victims and 1,000 indigents in Iloilo City with Congwoman Jam Baronda.

On 23 March, we visited Ilog, Negros Occidental, to join the Talaba Festival, which is part of their week-long Kisi-Kisi festival, with Rep. Mercedes Alvarez and Mayor Paul Alvarez, among others. We also assisted 500 displaced workers in Ilog and 500 in Himamaylan City, for whom DOLE provided temporary employment. We also inspected the Super Health Center in Himamaylan City with Mayor Raymond Tiongson and Vice Mayor Genaro Rafael Alvarez.

On 24 March, we went to Bacolod City to help 45 fire victims and 500 displaced workers who also qualified for DOLE’s temporary employment assistance. After that, we inspected the city's Super Health Center. We then went to Victorias City to likewise conduct an inspection of their Super Health Center and provide support to 500 more displaced workers. To end the day, I participated in the PBA All-Star weekend festivities in Bacolod City.

The previous week, my Malasakit Team also aided 52 fire victims in Pasay City; a total of around 300 in Quezon City; 515 in Mandaue City; 61 in Mandaluyong City; 45 in Surigao City; 67 in Bocaue, Bulacan; 15 in Malabon City; nine in Sarangani Province; five in Midsayap, North Cotabato; five in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur; and five in Tagum City.

We also provided additional support to 81 recovering fire victims in Navotas City to help them rebuild. They received separate assistance from the NHA to help them buy housing materials such as nails and cement to repair their homes.

Our Malasakit Team collaborated with LGUs to help 305 indigents in Dapa, Surigao del Norte, and 115 students in Victorias City, Negros Occidental. We also supported the medical mission conducted in the Island Garden City of Samal with Councilor Renz Lacorte. Finally, we also assisted more than 250 students together with Bumbera ng Cainta Outreach Community Group in Tanay, Rizal.

As we celebrate National Women's Month, we also gave out relief goods during the 69th Founding Anniversary of Barangay Linosutan, and during the 1st Women's Day Celebration in Barangay Tambo, both in Samal Island. We also aided 1,500 women during the Women's Month Celebration at Lupon, Davao Oriental.

To commemorate Ramadan with our Muslim brothers and sisters, we distributed aid to more than 500 residents of Muslim communities in Maguindanao del Norte with Vice Mayor Shameem Mastura.

In this Lenten season, let us reflect and remind ourselves to be keen on our actions and contribute to our country's betterment. As your Mr. Malasakit, I will do my best to bring public services closer to those in need, especially the poor, the sick, and the oppressed. A Blessed Holy Week to everyone!