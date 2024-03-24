QC cops nab suspect in shooting, drugs, killing, carnapping

A suspect involved in a shooting incident turned out to be involved in drugs too, and was involved in a killing in January and a car theft in 2022 when the police nabbed him in Quezon City over the weekend.

France Elnar Talino, 19 years old and a resident of Brgy. Bahay Toro, Quezon City was collared by operatives of the Quezon City Police District Masambong Police Station (PS 2) P/Lt.Col. Jewel Nicanor, along EDSA, Benitez St., Brgy. West Triangle, Quezon City.

His victim, Alexander Mallari told investigators of PS 2 that Talino was armed with a caliber .45 and for an unknown reason, threatened to kill him.

At that juncture, joint elements of PS 2, PS 3, and Project 6 Police Station led by P/Lt.Col. Richard Mepania, and District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) under P/Maj. Wilfredo Taran Jr. immediately conducted a follow-up operation against the suspect which resulted in his arrest along Seminary Road, Brgy. Bahay Toro, Quezon City.

When the suspect was searched, police found with him a Caliber .45 pistol (Rock Island Armory) loaded with seven live ammunition; and 15 grams of shabu worth P102,000.00 which were all confiscated from his possession.

QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said during the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was also the subject of a manhunt operation by the elements of Talipapa Police Station (PS 3) under P/Lt.Col. Morgan Aguilar for his involvement in a shooting incident that led to the death of a male person last 24 January 2024 and a carnapping incident that transpired on 1 September 2022.

Maranan said Talino will be charged with violation of R.A. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Grave Threat before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

"I appreciate the immediate response of our police to the incident which resulted in the immediate arrest of the suspect. The QCPD will not stop conducting related operations, especially in firearms and drug-related incidents," Maranan said.