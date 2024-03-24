PNP, Phl Army enhance security measures this Holy Week

The Philippine Army is now enhancing security preparations in support of the Philippine National Police’s security measures for the approaching exodus of people during the long Holy Week break.

In a radio interview on Sunday, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said they will provide security augmentation, particularly in the far-flung communities that the PNP personnel couldn’t reach.

He noted that Army Commanding General Lt.Gen. Roy Galido ordered the ground commanders and field units to monitor the security situations in their respective areas of responsibility.

Dema-ala said the Army is ready to provide augmentation in public places, Lenten destinations, and checkpoint areas.

“We have heightened our alert status to prevent untoward incidents during the observance of Holy Week,” he said.

“We have alerted all our units should the PNP asks for additional force for our troops,” he added.

Dema-ala said they will prioritize PNP's requests for augmentation during the Lenten break.

He did not mention how many army soldiers will augment but noted that even the other major units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines are prepared to back up the PNP if needed.

The Philippine Army has not yet monitored any security threats related to Holy Week observance, he said.

On the other hand, the PNP will raise its heightened alert status beginning 25 March until 1 April.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. gave police commanders the authority to lengthen the alert status depending on the situation in their respective areas of responsibility.

More than 52,000 police personnel will be deployed across the country.

These will be augmented by around 87,000 personnel from various government agencies nationwide, including the Philippine Army and the other units of the AFP.

“There will be sufficient personnel or manpower that would be deployed in the different areas of concern like roads, event coverages, ports, and airports. Our intelligence monitoring will continue,” said Acorda.

Should there be a need to add more police officers in various areas, Acorda noted, “we still have reserve forces. We can put up or deploy additional forces from our reserve force.”