PBBM signs laws renaming thoroughfares, establishment of new barangay

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved renaming several circumferential and bypass roads, a bridge, and a national highway nationwide and established one barangay in Mindanao through the enactment of five new laws.

The Chief Executive signed Republic Act No. 11986, 11987, 11988, and 11989 on 21 March but was just only released to the public on Sunday, 24 March.

The five laws will take effect 15 days following their publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.

Marcos Jr. signed RA No. 11986, establishing Barangay Guinhalinan in Barobo, Surigao del Sur.

The legislation mandates the Commission on Elections to oversee a plebiscite within three months of the law's enactment to be conducted in Barangay Guinhalinan.

The costs of the plebiscite will be covered by the municipality of Barobo.

The Mayor of Barobo is responsible for appointing a Barangay Captain, seven Barangay Council members, a Sangguniang Kabataan chair, and seven councilors until new officials are elected and duly qualified.

Under RA No. 11987, Marcos Jr. renamed the Bohol Island Circumferential Road as the "President Carlos P. Garcia Circumferential Road."

This route spans across Barangay Poblacion III, extending north from Tagbilaran City and looping back to the same barangay from the city's eastern direction.

Additionally, Marcos Jr. signed RA No. 11988, which changed the name of the "Urdaneta City Bypass Road" to "Ambassador Eduardo 'Danding' M. Cojuangco Jr. Avenue."

This road passes through Barangays Nancayasan, Santo Domingo, Santa Lucia, Camantiles, and Anonas in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan.

Furthermore, Marcos Jr. approved Republic Act No. 11989, renaming the Tambacan Bridge as the "Mariano Lluch Badelles Sr. Bridge," which covers the Iligan River in Barangay Tambacan, Iligan City, located in the Northern Mindanao Region.