P7.37-B fake products seized

Some P7.37 billion worth of infringed underwear, hardware items, and various other goods were discovered by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service - Manila International Container Port’s (CIIS-MICP) during a simultaneous operation on Wednesday, 20 March.

The operations in Caloocan City and Bocaue, Bulacan covered entire warehouses and yielded P7,370,000,000 worth of infringed goods, household items, kitchenwares, hardware materials, toys, and appliances, among others.

According to CIIS Director Verne Enciso, the operation inside a compound in Caloocan City resulted in the discovery of 3,500 bales of infringed underwear and socks of brands like Nike, Jordan, Mossimo, Bench, Levi’s, Under Armour, Gucci, and others worth an estimated P4.3 billion.

Another P70 million came from the inspection of other warehouses in the compound that yielded women's sandals, speakers, foodstuff, industrial pipe fittings, and sanitary kitchen wares.

“The goods we found in Caloocan City operation are also drivers of our local market but without the proper taxes paid and the required safety inspection, the health of our sellers and consumers are put at risk. Not to mention, having these infringed goods in our shelves put into question our commitment to IP (intellectual property) rights,” Enciso said.

Another operation in warehouses in Bocaue, Bulacan also led to the discovery of various items amounting to P3 billion.

Enciso said these goods include kitchenwares, liquid detergents, playing cards, hardware materials, appliances, clothing apparel, toys, computer accessories, gadgets, cosmetics, school supplies, plastic wares, power tools, mosquito coils, swimming vest and pools, toys, scented candles, party materials, skate boards and piggy banks, cash box, tents, and other general merchandise.

CIIS and Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) agents led the inspection based on a Letter of Authority (LOA), which was acknowledged by the compound administrator in both locations.

Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy said the warehouses were padlocked and sealed, pending the inventory of goods to be conducted by the assigned Customs examiner and to be witnessed by CIIS, ESS, and the warehouse representatives.

“Seeing the different ways these groups try to circumvent our laws further solidifies our resolve to keep our officers highly trained and skilled to respond to the demands of our mandate. The fight against smuggling is bigger than ever but the BOC has time-tested sources, robust enforcement posture, and technology to stem the tide of these activities,” he added.

The owners of the goods would be asked to present importation documents or proof of payment by the Customs authorities.

If found without proper documents, the corresponding seizure and forfeiture proceedings will be conducted against the subject shipments for violation of Sec. 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) in relation to Sec. 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) of Republic Act No. 10863 known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).