Opera to mark Puccini's 100th death anniversary staged in Tondo

LOOK: The first full-stage opera organized by the Embassy of Italy, in collaboration with the Canossa-Tondo Children's Foundation and the Manila Symphony Orchestra, receives a standing ovation on Saturday, 23 March 2024, at the fully packed covered court in San Pablo Apostol Parish in Tondo, Manila. The multi-artist performance marks the 100th anniversary of Giacomo Puccini's death. Various guests, including Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo; and DAILY TRIBUNE executives Vice President Maria Bettina Mangcucang-Fernandez and Executive Director for Events and Promotion Chingkee Mangcucang, among others, watched with the Tondo residents. | via KING RODRIGUEZ