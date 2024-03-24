Lambunao Super Health Center breaks ground

No less than Senator Christopher “Bong” Go attended the groundbreaking of a new Super Health Center in Barangay Pasig, Lambunao, Iloilo last 22 March.

The groundbreaking is part of the collaborative efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health and local government units to bring primary health services closer to Ilonggos.

In his speech, the lawmaker stressed that the central objective of the Super Health Center initiative is to alleviate the burden on overcrowded hospitals, enable early detection of diseases, and provide vital healthcare services at a grassroots level through primary care services and medical consultations.

Go also cited the strategic placement of these centers to cater to remote and rural populations.

Super Health Centers are expected to provide database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose and throat service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible.