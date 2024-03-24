Go joins inauguration of Pandi Super Health Center

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally witnessed the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Barangay Bunsuran 1st, Pandi, Bulacan, on Thursday, 21 March , as part of his efforts as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography to bolster public health infrastructure and ensuring early disease detection in communities.

Furthermore, the health facility is part of a broader initiative to enhance healthcare accessibility, particularly in terms of primary care services.

During the inauguration, Senator Go emphasized the critical role of Super Health Centers in the government’s healthcare strategy, highlighting the need to bring medical services closer to the grassroots.

He also outlined the criteria for establishing Super Health Centers nationwide, ensuring that these facilities are strategically placed to serve the most in need.

Go said that the selection of locations for these centers done by the Department of Health is guided by several critical factors aimed at maximizing their impact on public health. The government has prioritized areas where hospitals are out of reach for many, especially targeting municipalities without accessible healthcare facilities and those classified as Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas. It’s envisioned that every legislative district will have at least one Super Health Center to ensure no community is left behind.

Moreover, the readiness of a proposed site for development plays a crucial role in establishing a Super Health Center, alongside the capacity of local government units to sustain its operation. This collaborative effort between the national government and LGUs is crucial for the sustainability and effectiveness of the Super Health Center, Go said.

Meanwhile, in observance of Fire Prevention Month, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and his Malasakit Team personally aided almost a thousand families in Barangay Alabang in Muntinlupa City on Thursday, 21 March, in collaboration with the local government and the barangay council.

In his message during the relief activity, Go thanked former president Rodrigo Duterte for fully backing the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization (BFP) Act, eacted in 2021. The senator also shared that the Bureau will be better equipped to handle and prevent fire-related incidents with this Act.

Under Republic Act No. 11589, primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go, the BFP is mandated to develop a ten-year modernization fire program that includes acquiring and upgrading fire equipment, recruiting more fire personnel, and providing specialized training, among others.