DoH hoists white alert

The Department of Health, or DoH, on Saturday raised the Code White Alert in anticipation of the exodus of people to the provinces, tourist spots, and places of worship during Holy Week.

The alert will be in place from 24 March until 31 March.

“The DoH family joins all Filipino families in the solemn and healthy observance of Holy Week 2024,” Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

“Following the instructions of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., hospitals are now on Code White Alert, always ready to care for patients in the event of any medical crisis. Let us pray and hope for continued safety and health for the country,” Herbosa added.

A Code White Alert is declared during national events, holidays, and celebrations that can potentially cause mass casualty incidents or emergencies.

During a Code White Alert, medical personnel and staff are placed on standby to accept and treat incoming patients immediately at hospitals.