CAAP airports on high alert for Semana Santa

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has put all 44 of its airports on high alert beginning on Sunday, 24 March, in line with the Department of Transportation's Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2024.

To maintain the safety, security, dependability, and comfort of the passengers, the CAAP instructed all service chiefs and airport managers at CAAP-operated airports to put in place a "no leave policy," direct contact lines, and 24/7 operations.

Malasakit assistance desks have been setup at the airports to handle the surge of travelers, and emergency medical personnel are waiting to respond.

In order to process passengers efficiently, particularly at the check-in counters, CAAP has coordinated with local authorities such as the PNP-Aviation Security Unit (AVSEU), Office of Transportation Security (OTS), Department of Tourism (DOT), Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), and airlines.

CAAP registered 3.1 million passengers from March to April 2022, compared to 4.4 million air travelers during the same period in 2023, according to data from the Aerodrome Development and Management Service. The passenger movement during Holy Week is expected to climb by 7 to 10 percent this year, according to CAAP.

For Holy Week 2024, it is advised that travelers prepare ahead and arrive at the airport three hours before their scheduled flight.