BIDA program: 95K drug users arrested, P21-B illegal drugs seized

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos over the weekend announced that the first year of government’s centerpiece "Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan" (BIDA) program has resulted in 95,790 drug users being arrested and P21-billion worth of illegal drugs seized.

Abalos made the declaration during the 1st anniversary celebration of the BIDA program during which he led thousands of participants from various sectors in the ‘Lakad Kontra Droga, BIDA Tayong Lahat!’ at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

“In one year, we held 1,200 BIDA events supported by close to 400,000 participants,” he said.

“We’ve got 75,831 drug operations; 95,790 arrested drug personalities; P21 billion pesos worth of illegal drugs confiscated,” the DILG chief added.

Abalos revealed that as a consequence of the BIDA campaign, there were also 177 police personnel who were slapped with drug-related charges.

He continued that 28,000 barangays all across the country are now declared to be drug-free describing the same as one of the biggest achievements of the BIDA program.

Despite this, Abalos maintained that the campaign will continue to be relentless.

“Hindi ibig sabihin na drug-free ang barangay nyo ay titigilan na namin. We will continue to monitor because there is a risk na baka bumalik,” he pointed out.

Aside from the successful anti-drugs campaign, Abalos also highlighted the rehabilitation and reintegration aspect of BIDA, which yielded 1,534 LGUs with their own community-based drug rehabilitation (CBDR) program.

The CBDR program catered to 20,360 enrollees, 74 brand-new inpatient rehabilitation facilities serving 31,426 persons who use drugs (PWUDs), and 246 anti-drug abuse council (ADAC) exemplary awardees in the past year.

He was joined by former Senator Manny Pacquiao and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora joined Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos and thousands of anti-illegal drugs advocates during the activity.

The participants marched from the CCP Open Grounds, and Cuneta Astrodome, both in Pasay City; and the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

They then headed towards the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in Pasay City where the program was held.

Representatives from the recovering persons who used drugs (RPWUDs) group, religious sector, parents’ organizations, and Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE) officials also re-affirmed their support to the program during the event.

To further address the stigma faced by former PWUDs, Abalos declared that the DILG is closely working with the Department of Labor and Employment to provide gainful employment for individuals who have successfully finished their rehabilitation program.

“Dapat mawala ang branding na kapag gumamit ka, hindi ka na mapagkakatiwalaan. Ang importante ay kung paano ka tumayo sa pagkakadapa at paano ka tanggapin ng komunidad.”

He also shared in his speech the results of the Revitalized Pulis sa Barangay program’s pilot implementation, wherein law enforcement authorities immerse themselves by living in drug-infested communities to personally identify pressing issues and provide direct assistance to those in need.

“We did this in Barangay Putatan in Muntinlupa, and I tell you this, halos nawala ang droga at bumaba ang cases ng 8 focus crimes,” he stated.

As for the future of the BIDA Program, Abalos emphasized a crucial component moving forward:

“Let us be innovative in this war against drugs. Remember this: it’s not about money or arms. What is important is ugatin natin ito, it’s all about our children. Let’s build their character, and sinong huhulma nito? Tayong lahat, magtutulungan tayo.”