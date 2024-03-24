BI launches 'forensic docs lab' in Davao airport

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has launched a new Document Examination Laboratory at Davao International Airport (DIA).

On 21 March, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco led the launch.

Along with Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao, as well as other important regional airport and embassy officials, graced the occasion.

Tansingco said that with cutting-edge instruments, including a video spectral comparator, a forensic document microscope, and Retro Check, the BI's Anti-Fraud Section (AFS) has established a new forensic document laboratory.

“These cutting-edge pieces of equipment enable us to conduct comprehensive forensic document examinations, enhancing the bureau's capability to detect and deter the use of counterfeit documents in border security processes,” the BI Chief added.

This laboratory's technologies are capable of doing microscopic document analysis, which makes it possible to spot abnormalities and delicate security features. UV and infrared light inspection equipment is also present in the lab.

Tansingco also emphasized the importance of the laboratory in the southern region in strengthening border security measures.

“The launch of the new forensic laboratory shows the BI’s commitment to safeguarding national borders and protecting the integrity of immigration processes. By employing cutting-edge technology and expertise in forensic document examination, we strengthen our ability to detect and thwart attempts at document fraud,” he also stated.

Tansingco added that if the BI's modernization bill is approved, they will be able to purchase additional machinery to be used in all of their offices nationwide.