Adequate power assured amid El Niño

Filipino consumers are assured of adequate electricity despite the potential dangers of El Niño and the beginning of the dry season, according to the Department of Energy (DoE).

The DoE said that it will keep a close eye on the nation’s energy situation to make sure there are no interruptions in power supply and to ensure energy security.

Additionally, it urged the public to keep practicing energy conservation to lower the cost of running oil-based power plants during this time.

“The summer period exerts significant pressure on electricity demand due to increased cooling needs, leading to peak demand shifts in consumption and infrastructure strain,” Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

“We are closely coordinating with all the stakeholders to carefully manage and plan for the effects of the summer period and the ongoing El Niño to ensure a reliable and sustainable electricity supply at the same time we request the support of everyone during this challenging period by being conscious in our use of electricity,” he added.

To prevent alert notices, the DoE continuously monitors the power grid’s integrity and reliability by updating its power outlook, and considering changes in power-generating unit operations.

When needed, the agency works with related government agencies to expedite approval for regulatory requirements for completing power facilities.

Generation facilities undergoing testing and commissioning can also inject power into the grid to increase its capacity.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), on the other hand, was directed to expedite the completion of the activity and reminded consistently of the completion of the major transmission projects by the first half, such as the Hermosa-San Jose 500 kV Transmission Project and Cebu-Negros-Panay, or CNP, 230 kV Stage 3 backbone project.

The CNP is expected to be finished by the end of March as committed by the NGCP.