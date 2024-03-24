5.3 magnitude quake hits Surigao del Sur town

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported on Sunday that a 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Surigao del Sur.

Phivolcs said that the quake occurred at 2:22 p.m. with a depth of 10 kilometers and a location of 08.71°N, 126.47°E, and -021 km S, 62° E of Marihatag.

The quake's origin was tectonic, or due to the sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries.

Intensity III was reported in the town of Bislig and the municipality of Cagwait in the said Caraga region province.

Meanwhile, instrumental intensity II was recorded in Tandag and intensity I in the City of Cabadbaran, in Agusan del Norte.

No damage or aftershocks have been recorded as of this writing.