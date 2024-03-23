'We love you': Warm wishes for Kate after cancer diagnosis

Warm wishes flooded in from around the world Friday after Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed that she was being treated for cancer.

The wife of Britain's heir to the throne, William, had been the topic of fevered speculation over her condition, fueled by silence from the palace and a botched family snap that the princess later admitted editing.

But her bombshell video announcement appeared to have brought a halt to the gossip and evoked expressions of sympathy from family near and far, world leaders, and public figures.

Here are some of the immediate responses to the announcement.

King Charles

Britain's head of state, who recently revealed his own battle with cancer, said he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

A statement from Buckingham Palace said he "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks."

Harry and Meghan

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," said the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex.

The couple, who live in California, have had a strained relationship with the British royal family since leaving the UK, repeatedly lashing out at the institution.

Brother James

Kate's brother James Middleton took to social media to share a photograph of the siblings as children.

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," he wrote. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

Britain's PM

Rishi Sunak called for privacy for the princess so she can focus on her health.

"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media."

White House

"Jill and I join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate," US President Joe Biden said on X, formerly Twitter.

The US first lady had posted her own well-wishes earlier: "You are brave, and we love you."

Emmanuel Macron

France's president said he and his wife, Brigitte, "wish you a complete recovery."

"Your strength and your resilience inspire us all."

Justin Trudeau

"My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared," said Canada's prime minister, wishing her a "swift recovery" on behalf of all his countrymen.