QCPD ensures safety, security of balikbayans amid Semana Santa

As the Semana Santa approaches, starting from 24 March to 31 May 2024, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan reaffirmed his command's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the residents of NCR and visitors alike, who are expected to return to their hometowns to observe Holy Week apart from summer vacation, and local fiestas.

Maranan said that with the anticipated influx of travelers and tourists and increased activities during this period, the QCPD has put in place comprehensive measures to maintain peace and order throughout the city.

Among the QCPD’s initiatives during the holidays is the intensification of security coverage and enhancing police presence.

Personnel from district headquarters and stations will be strategically deployed to places of worship, transportation hubs and terminals, major thoroughfares, commercial areas, and other converging points.

Standby personnel at DHQ will remain alert and ready for immediate deployment upon orders.

The QCPD will also coordinate with the AFP, PCG, BFP, and QC-LGU for the deployment of augmentation to prevent or minimize the occurrence of untoward incidents.

Furthermore, the Task Force District Anti-Crime Reaction Team (TF-DART), bike patrollers, and mobile crews will be intensifying their patrols in key areas known for recreational activities, tourist destinations, and residential communities.

Checkpoint operations will be heightened as well to ensure the safety and security of all commuters.

Assistance Hubs (AHs) along major thoroughfares and Police Assistance Desks (PADs) will also be established in coordination with other government agencies, LGUs, and advocacy groups to deter criminal activities, respond swiftly to emergencies, and provide assistance to those in need.

"We are fully committed in ensuring a safe and enjoyable summer vacation for everyone in Quezon City. Our officers are dedicated in maintaining peace and order; hence, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and cooperative throughout this period and report through helpline 122 any suspicious activities or emergencies for us to respond promptly," Maranan said.