Phl supply ship damaged after Chinese vessels' water cannon attack

The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ chartered civilian ship carrying fresh supplies for Filipino troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre was “severely damaged” after it was water cannoned by the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels while approaching Ayungin Shoal on Saturday.

In its series of media updates, the AFP reported that CCG vessels impeded the voyage of the supply boat, Unaizah May 4 (UM4), and the Philippine Coast Guard’s escort vessels.

At 6:08 a.m., AFP said a CCG vessel, BN21551, performed a “dangerous maneuver of crossing the” bow against the wooden supply ship UM4.

Approaching Ayungin shoal about an hour later, the CCG then conducted a “reverse blocking maneuver” against UM4 which caused a “near collision” incident between the two vessels.

At 7:59 a.m., the CCG started blasting a water cannon as it deliberately targeted and hit the UM4.

At 8:38 a.m., the UM4 was eventually subjected to “direct water cannoning” by two CCG vessels while two Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels were simultaneously blocking the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Cabra (MRRV 4409), one of the designated escort vessels.

“The UM4 supply boat sustained heavy damages at around 8:52 [a.m.] due to the continued blasting of water cannons from the CCG vessels,” the AFP said.

The BRP Cabra managed to maneuver and reach UM4 to assist.

PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela, said BRP Cabra was “impeded and encircled” by CCG vessel 21551 and CMM vessels bearing bow numbers 00036 and 00314.

“MRRV 4409 has been isolated from the resupply boat due to the irresponsible and provocative behavior of the Chinese maritime forces, who have shown a disregard for the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea,” Tarriela said.

At 11:09 a.m., six navy crew and essential cargoes from UM4 and BRP Cabra a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) managed to ferry.

By 11:59 a.m., the navy crew with supplies arrived at the starboard side of the BRP Sierra Madre.

The UM4 could not continue its course as the CMM vessel, assisted by Chinese RHIBs, installed floating barriers to prevent further entry to the shoal.

Despite China’s blocking maneuvers, the AFP announced the success of the RoRe mission.

AFP Public Affairs Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the RoRe operation is part of the military’s resolve “in rightfully and lawfully maintaining its presence at the shoal in the continued protection of Philippine sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone.”

“This particular mission was set up to ensure a full troop complement on board BRP Sierra Madre after one personnel needing serious medical attention was recently evacuated,” he said.

Trinidad added that AFP personnel are being rotated “to ensure that BRP Sierra Madre's mission posture remains uncompromised.”

The AFP-chartered supply boat departed the Naval Detachment Oyster Bay in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Friday.

It was escorted by two Philippine Navy ships and two more from the PCG.

The UM4 was the same chartered supply boat which was water cannoned by two CCG vessels on 5 March in the same area.

The vessel sustained damage with five navy personnel, including AFP’s Western Command chief, Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, were hurt in that incident.

Ayungin Shoal is located within the country’s 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.