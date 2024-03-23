No water cut, MWSS assures

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System assured the public there would be no water interruptions as the reservoir water level at Angat Dam continues to drop due to the prevailing El Niño. Instead, it would decrease the water pressure for its concessionaires in Metro Manila to manage water consumption.

“Our customers will not run out of water,” MWSS spokesperson Patrick Dizon said.

“We will only reduce the strength or pressure of the water. This is our strategy to manage the water that comes from Angat,” he said, adding that it would take effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. when the water utilization is lower.

NWRB to cut

Metro water allocation

As a step toward saving water from Angat Dam, the National Water Resources Board said it would reduce the water allocation to Metro Manila to 48 cubic meters per second from the current 50 cubic meters per second. This will be in effect from 16 to 30 April.

“Our rainfall projection from Pagasa is low. So it is below normal only for the Angat watershed,” NWRB policy and program division chief Susan Abano said.

“If we don’t reduce it, I can say that at the end of the year, we won’t have enough water supply for the following year because we haven’t reached the level,” she added.