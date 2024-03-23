No Filipinos hurt in Moscow mass shooting — DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said no Filipino was hurt in the mass shooting during a concert hall in Russia that killed at least 60 and injured 145 individuals on 22 March.

“The Philippines strongly condemns the heinous attack at the Crocus Hall in Moscow on 22 March 2024, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives, caused injuries to several people, and significantly damaged properties,” the DFA said in a statement, confirming that the Philippine Embassy in Moscow did not record a single Filipino as among the casualties during the attack.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured people speedy recovery,” it added.

According to records, there are at least 10,000 Filipinos who live and work in Russia.

The DFA advised the Filipino community in Moscow to undertake the necessary precautions after the attack.

According to local reports, four armed men in camouflage opened fire with “automatic weapons” at the Crocus City Hall concert venue at Krasnogorsk in the Moscow Oblast. The roof of the venue was reportedly partially collapsed.

State-owned Russian news agency TASS likewise reported that the assailants had “contacts on the Ukrainian side. The terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall was carefully planned.”

Ukraine meanwhile “strenuously denied” any connection with the attack.

“Ukraine has never resorted to the use of terrorist methods. It is always pointless,” Ukraine official, Mykhailo Podolyak said in an X (formerly Twitter) post on Friday.

On Saturday, the international terrorist group, ISIS, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.