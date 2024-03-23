MPD nabs two for illegal gambling

Operatives of the Manila Police District acted on orders of the court and arrested two individuals who were wanted in violation of PD 1602 or the Anti-Illegal Gambling Law during a manhunt in two separate operations on Saturday.

Police identified the suspects as alias "Jerald", male, 28 years old, resident of Area C Gate 54, Parola Compound in Binondo, Manila, and "John", male, 31 years of age, a tricycle driver and resident of Purok 2, Isla Puting Bato, Parola Compound, Tondo, Manila.

Suspect "Jerald" was arrested along CM Recto Ave. corner Delpan Street in Tondo. Manila at 12:30 a.m. while suspect "John" was nabbed along Purok 2, Isla Puting Bato, Parola Compound in Tondo, Manila at 12:00 a.m., both the same day.

Both "Jerald" and "John" were arrested based on the arrest warrant issued by Judge Hon. Karl Funtilla Abugan, Presiding Judge, MTC Branch 17 of Manila City dated 18 March 2024 both with recommended bail in the amount of Php 20,000.