Las Piñas provides free lab services for poor residents

Free laboratory services will be provided by the city government of Las Piñas to qualified residents to save expenses for their laboratory tests from private facilities.

This was the aim of the launch of the diagnostics center led by Mayor Imelda Aguilar wherein the free services include basic blood chemistry examinations along with fasting blood sugar, cholesterol profile, blood urea nitrogen, creatinine, blood uric acid, liver function tests, SGPT and SGOT, and complete blood count with platelet count and urinalysis.

Aside from these, the facility will also provide free chest x-ray and 12-electrocardiogram.

All of the free services being offered at the facility are the regular diagnostic examinations for medical screening and management.

Mayor Aguilar said the inauguration of the second diagnostic center of the local government unit is located in Barangay Daniel Fajardo.

The mayor was joined by Vice-Mayor April Aguilar, City Health Committee head Councilor Peewee Aguilar City Health Office Officer-in-Charge (OIC), Dr. Juliana Gonzalez and department heads.

According to Vice Mayor April Aguilar, the Las Piñas City Diagnostic Center-2 was originally the molecular laboratory to assist in diagnosis of COVID-19 infection as part of the city government’s Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate (PDITR) strategy during the pandemic.

The vice mayor said they saw the need for the facility to be converted into a diagnostic center instead of a molecular lab since the COVID-19 infection was already controlled.

The first diagnostics center of the city was inaugurated in August 2023 by Mayor Aguilar and the vice mayor at the vicinity of the city hall for purposes of free laboratory services for the residents.

The additional diagnostic center in Las Piñas is part and parcel of the “Tuloy ang Tapat at Progresibong Serbisyo” program to ensure the health of Las Piñeros.