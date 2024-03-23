HIV cases to breach 500K mark by 2030 — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday that it expects human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases to breach the 500,000 mark in six years.

DOH Undersecretary Eric Tayag said from six cases a day, HIV cases in the country have increased to 50 new cases daily.

“Ang tantiya po namin ay nasa 185,000 may HIV at sa mga ilang taon pa ay baka umabot tayo ng kalahating milyon (By our estimate, there are 185,000 Filipinos infected with HIV and they may reach 500,000) in 2030,” Tayag said at the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City.

“May kampanya kami para huwag matakot at maging regular na lang itong pagpapa-testing (We do campaigns so people won’t be afraid to get tested regularly),” he said.

He said cases are rising among the 15-24 age bracket but the majority are still in the 25-34 group.

He said health officials are also monitoring pregnant overseas Filipino workers and those injecting medicines, even if legally prescribed, because of possible contaminated needles.

“Gusto natin malaman baka mamaya si baby pala ay na-infect. Hindi alam mismo nung buntis na siya pala ay may HIV at ma-isalin doon sa baby (We want to know if the baby is safe because the mother herself may not know she is infected and unknowingly infect the baby),” Tayag said.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is an infection that attacks the body’s immune system.

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is the most advanced stage of the disease.