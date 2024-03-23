Globe expands digital infra in Visayas, Mindanao

Globe installed 41 more 5G sites across Visayas and Mindanao in 2023 in line with its strategic rollout of the technology, as it continues to test for specific applications that will enable Filipinos across social classes.

Globe added 27 more sites in Visayas and 14 new ones in Mindanao last year as part of its broader initiative to enhance digital connectivity in health, education, finance and entertainment.

Visayas, a vibrant and culturally rich region in the heart of the Philippines, is known for its vital contributions to the country’s economy through its robust industry and services sector.

Globe’s investment in the region’s digital infrastructure aligns with the national government’s economic targets and the forward-looking Digital Philippines initiative, guaranteeing widespread access to technological benefits for all.

Meanwhile, Mindanao, the second-largest island in the Philippines, is renowned for its vast natural resources and burgeoning economic potential. The region is undergoing significant transformation, evolving into a critical economic zone.

In 2023, Globe attained 92.36 percent outdoor coverage in key Visayas and Mindanao cities and 97.90 percent in the National Capital Region. This enabled over 5.8 million devices to connect to Globe’s 5G network in December alone, a testament to the company’s relentless pursuit of technological advancement and superior service delivery.

In the face of challenges posed by market conditions and the ongoing search for viable 5G use cases, Globe has maintained a strategic approach to its network expansion. The company’s sustained spending on new 5G sites underscores its commitment to sustainable growth and the responsible deployment of technology.

“Our 5G expansion in Visayas in Mindanao is a major milestone in our journey towards creating a truly digital Philippines. We are enhancing connectivity for Filipinos and enabling many opportunities for businesses, communities, and the country as a whole,” said Joel Agustin, Globe’s senior vice president for Network Planning and Engineering.