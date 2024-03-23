Germany concerned over latest Phl-China confrontation in Ayungin

Germany has expressed deep concern over the latest confrontation between the Philippines and China in the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on Saturday morning.

“Germany is very concerned about the dangerous incident involving vessels of the China Coast Guard causing heavy damage on a Philippine resupply mission ship in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines,” German Ambassador Andreas Pfaffernoschke said in his X (formerly Twitter) post on late Saturday night (Manila Time).

Pfaffernoschke said all parties must uphold international law and refrain from actions that could endanger peace and stability and put into question legitimate rights under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“All disputes must be resolved on the basis of UNCLOS,” he added.

“Germany calls on all parties to respect the 2016 arbitrary award,” Pfaffernoschke stressed.