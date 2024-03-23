DOLE awards P8.3-M livelihood tools to select senior citizens

300 select senior citizens at Metro Manila will be receiving initial capital from the Department of Labor.

Based from National Commission on Senior Citizen Chairman Franklin Quijano, the said items worth P8.3 million of livelihood variety of items that will be distributed to selected seniors who signified their intention of going into small business, tools such as booths, heavy duty sewing machines, hamburger stove, car wash equipment, sack of rice, and fishball selling to start their own business and they will be paying it back to government once they sold their goods.

“Hindi po ito ayuda at merun po silang accountability na bayaran ang halaga na kanilang tinanggap ng sa ganun sila ay maka kuha pa ulit ng karagdagang kapital. Ito po ay tulong ng pamahalaan sa mga senior na kesa wala gawin ay minabuti ng gobyerno na suportahan ang sino man kwalipikado tatanggap ng livelihood support” Quijano in speech said.

The said project was first held in Manila on Friday but it had been on the fifth wave of distribution according to a source in the Department of Labor.

Meanwhile Fifth District Manila Representative Erwin Tieng on his part had offered a free venue for the said distribution of livelihoog tools where 30 senior citizen was included among those chosen to received.

“Buong buo po support ng distrito patin na rin po si Mayor Lacuna and VM Yul Servo sa proeyectong ito, sa katunayan po malaki ang tulong na naibibigay ng dsitrito sa mag a senior namin tulad ng liber gamot libreng diagnostic exam sa pamamagitan na aming rolling laboratory na merun, xray, ultra, ECG at 2D Echo at maraming pang iba’ Tieng said