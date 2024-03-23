DoH joins Earth Hour for greener planet

The Department of Health announced on Friday that it will observe Earth Hour today, 23 March.

“Promoting a healthy environment through sustainable practices can improve the health and well-being of every Filipino. Pangalagaan natin ang ating kapaligiran at kalikasan (Let’s take care of our environment and nature),” Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

“Participating in Earth Hour by turning off non-essential lights even in the comfort of our homes will bring significant benefits in achieving safe and quality health for everyone, dahil sa Bagong Pilipinas, bawa’t buhay ay mahalaga (because in the New Philippines, every life is important),” Herbosa added.

The DoH said it has pledged the participation of its employees in the event to help beat last year’s record, which saw over 410,000 hours given to our planet by supporters in more than 190 countries and territories.

The iconic landmarks in the metropolis, including the Manila City Hall clock tower and the Rizal Monument, will switch off non-essential lights for an hour to show their commitment and solidarity for energy consumption.

Other cities that have committed to participating in Earth Hour switch-off programs and activities include Makati, Baguio, Catbalogan, Ormoc, San Carlos, San Fernando, Santa Rosa, Tagum, Zamboanga City and Pilar, Siargao.

Earth Hour, started in 2007, is an annual event that raises awareness of global warming and climate change.

It encourages people to take responsibility for a sustainable future by reducing energy consumption and turning off lights for an hour every last Saturday of March.