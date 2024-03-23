DMW: No Filipino was hurt in Moscow attack

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday said there are no report of Filipino casualties at a popular concert venue complex near Moscow after assailants stormed the venue with guns and incendiary devices.

According to reports, the attack killed at least 60 individuals and hurt 145 people.

“We received information from Usec Ed de Vega of the @DFAPHL that no Filipino was hurt in the latest terrorist attack in a concert hall in Moscow,” DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac said on X (formerly Twitter).

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers for the families of the victims of the attack,” Cacdac added.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

At least five gunmen opened fire at the concert hall, which is one of the biggest shopping and entertainment complexes in Russia, and a large fire began after the shooting which rapidly engulfed the complex, according to the Russian Foreign Security Service.

This was the latest largest terror attack in Central Russia in terms of the number of victims since the Domodedovo airport bombing in January 2011 that killed 37 people and injured 172 others.