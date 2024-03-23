China blames Phl, claims ‘illegal’ entry in Ayungin Shoal

China has once again blamed the Philippines for the injuries of the Filipino navy crew and near collision incident in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea while the country was conducting a resupply mission for troops stationed in BRP Sierra Madre on Saturday.

Like in previous incidents, China justified anew its harassment against the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ chartered civilian supply boat, Unaizah May 4, in Ayungin Shoal.

“The Philippines should immediately stop its infringement and provocation, and refrain from undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea,” the Embassy of China in the Philippines said in its website post following the almost collision incident between the Beijing and Manila ships in the area.

China claimed the Philippines sent its supply vessel “without permission from the Chinese government, to intrude into the adjacent waters of Ren’ai Jiao of China’s Nansha Qundao, in an attempt to send construction materials to the military vessel illegally grounded at Ren’ai Jiao for its repair and reinforcement.”

It said the China Coast Guard had to take “necessary measures” to safeguard China's rights.

China refers to Ayungin Shoal as Ren’ai Jiao and the Spratly Islands as Nansha Qundao.