CEB welcomes 3rd A321neo aircraft, advances sustainability

On 21 March, Cebu Pacific (CEB) welcomed the delivery of its third aircraft of the year, a brand-new A321neo, demonstrating the airline's dedication to advancing sustainability and bolstering its operational resiliency in the face of growing air travel demand.

This year, CEB received its first A321neo aircraft.

When it was being delivered from Hamburg, Germany to Ninoy Aquino International Airport, it was using sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF.

"We take pride in adding more SAF-powered aircraft to our growing fleet. This aircraft delivery represents the strides we are taking towards minimizing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainability in the aviation sector," Alex Reyes, CEB Chief Strategy Officer said.

Like traditional jet fuels, SAF is a drop-in fuel with comparable properties.

It doesn't affect performance in any way and doesn't need any modifications to the engines or aircraft.

Using SAF reduces carbon emissions from fuels by up to 80% throughout the course of their lives.

With its diversified commercial fleet mix of eight (8) Airbus 330s, 36 Airbus 320s, 20 Airbus 321s, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft, CEB currently has one of the youngest fleets in the world, enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

By 2028, the airline wants to have a fleet that is entirely Neo.

The newest aircraft, Airbus NEOs, use 15% less fuel per trip than their predecessors.

As fuel consumption declines, there is a commensurate decrease in aircraft carbon emissions.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.