Abalos leads thousands in BIDA Program Unity Walk

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin ‘Benhur’ Abalos Jr. on Saturday led thousands of anti-illegal drug advocates in a unity walk at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in Pasay City to commemorate the first anniversary of the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) program.

Abalos said the activity is a move to reinforce the nation's commitment against illegal drugs, spearheaded by the government's flagship BIDA program.

The event, dubbed as ‘Lakad Kontra Droga, BIDA Tayong Lahat!’ or ‘BIDA Walk’, witnessed the convergence of representatives from various sectors, including local government units (LGUs), anti-drug advocacy groups, private and non-government organizations (NGOs), the youth sector and other stakeholders committed to combating the drug menace.

The BIDA Walk commences from three starting points: the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Open Grounds, Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City and the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

Participants converge at the SM Mall of Asia Globe Rotunda, symbolizing a unified front against drug abuse.

Other prominent personalities who joined Abalos were former Senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, and representatives from the Liga ng mga Barangay Presidents and Sangguniang Kabataan Federation Presidents of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Mayor Jeannie Sandoval of Malabon City, Mayor Francis Zamora of San Juan City, Vice Mayor Waldetrudes Del Rosario of Pasay City, PDEA Director General Moro Virgilio M. Lazo, Usec. Earl Saavedra from DDB, P/Maj.Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo, Director for Police Community Relations, P/Maj.Gen.Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., Regional Director, NCRPO and Atty. Romando S. Artes, MMDA Chairman.

With an estimated sixty thousand participants, the event gathered government agencies, including 5,000 delegates each from the PNP, BFP, and BJMP, along with over 2,000 advocacy support groups, LGUs, SK, schools, parents, and community members to join in the festivities.

Abalos in his message emphasized that BIDA aims to comprehensively address drug-related issues.

He highlighted the alarming statistic that 70 percent of all incarcerations are drug-related, with only a third of those serving their sentences.

His proposed solution is that individuals released from prison will be provided with employment for one year.

Abalos also pointed out the vital importance of collaboration among all agencies, with a particular focus on the role of the PNP’s Community Policing Program entitled "Revitalized Pulis sa Barangay."

He stressed the need for its amplification throughout Manila.

He urged everyone, especially families, schools, children, and all relevant agencies, to actively participate in ensuring children's proper nutrition.

He emphatically called upon all to support the BIDA program and its mission to fight against illegal drugs.

The event also witnessed a pledge of support and testimonials from PWUDs, parent organizations, barangay leaders, the private sector, NCR Liga ng Barangay Presidents, religious leaders, and SK federation Presidents, all reaffirming their commitment and dedication to the fight against illegal drugs.