Youth as Pinoy culinary heritage torchbearers seen

Officials from various government agencies are one in saying that the Filipino youth play a pivotal role in preserving the Filipino culinary heritage, particularly the traditional dishes and cooking techniques.

Executives from the National Commission on Culture and the Arts, Department of Agriculture, Department of Tourism and Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement gathered on Wednesday before the month-long celebration kick-off set for 5 April at the Clark Parade Grounds, Mabalacat, in Pampanga.

According to DA Gender Equality and Social Inclusion program director Annray Villota Rivera, the Filipino youth are a significant component in ensuring the longevity of Filipino culinary heritage to be passed on to the next generation.