The social responsibility of lotto

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) stressed that it will continue to operate physical ticket outlets, even after the introduction of mobile-based e-lotto.

PCSO marketing Erik Imson said the e-lotto is still undergoing its experimental phase and has yet to attract a substantial number of players.

While he did not specify the latest number of e-lotto players, Imson said e-lotto has yet to attract a substantial number.

Imson also said many Filipinos still find it more convenient to buy physical cards through the lotto agents instead of digital cards on the PCSO app and ticket payments from e-wallets.

He said one reason for this is Filipinos often tend to have their favorite lotto outlets.