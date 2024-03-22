The social responsibility of lotto

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) stressed that it will continue to operate physical ticket outlets, even after the introduction of mobile-based e-lotto.
PCSO marketing Erik Imson said the e-lotto is still undergoing its experimental phase and has yet to attract a substantial number of players.
While he did not specify the latest number of e-lotto players, Imson said e-lotto has yet to attract a substantial number.
Imson also said many Filipinos still find it more convenient to buy physical cards through the lotto agents instead of digital cards on the PCSO app and ticket payments from e-wallets.
He said one reason for this is Filipinos often tend to have their favorite lotto outlets.
“Either way, you can help many of our countrymen with illnesses but cannot afford to pay for medical services,” Imson said during The Daily Tribune's fifth Asian Innovation Forum last 12 March in Barangay Cupang, Muntinlupa City.
This was his response to some participants in the forum who said they prefer marking their possibly winning numbers on the physical cards. Others said they sometimes need to remember to deposit funds in their e-wallets.
“You can also buy tickets easily from the nearest lotto agent. They are just there,” Imson said.
Still, Imson encouraged the public to try e-lottos as they are convenient.
“This is beneficial to people who are far from a lotto outlet. They can also avoid painful heat from the sun on their way to the outlet,” he said.
These statements came after an e-lotto bettor won P698 million in January.
The PCSO also wants to engage Filipino e-gamers in the country and around the world to help raise funds for health care.
Using proceeds from sales of game tickets, PCSO funds 40 percent of the country's universal health care program, which the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation or PhilHealth uses.
“Many people go to PCSO branches in the provinces to ask for assistance with hospitalization and other needs. That's why we're here to share proceeds from the ticket sales with those people with greater needs,” Imson said.
PCSO's sales reached a record high of P1.23 Billion in just two weeks, from 1 to 14 November 2023, after it set a P89-million minimum jackpot prize.
PCSO reported a P2.7-billion contribution to the universal health care program from October 2019 to December 2022.
Imson said ticket buyers include families of overseas Filipino workers or OFWs.
However, with PCSO's mobile games, the government agency can directly gain funds from OFWs, which the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration says number over 70,000 monthly.
According to global market researcher Statista, the average salary of OFWs ranged from P20,000 to P50,000 in 2020.
A few of these amounts represent a PCSO game ticket, which sells for only P10 to P20.
This year, PCSO has provided medical devices and ambulances in more rural communities, including Cagayan, Laguna, and Benguet.
