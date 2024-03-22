Yashir Qadhi, a Pakistani-American theologian, dares to give an ominous warning: “If the Swedish population maintains its (current) negative birth rate, and the Muslim population maintains (a family of) five, six, seven kids, Muslims will be nearing the majority in Swedish cities within a single generation.”

The Qadhi syndrome says that, in theory, massive shifts in population worldwide due to wars, pandemics, famine, etc., especially in big cities such as London, Paris, and New York, are the catalyst to gradual civil unrest that can explode when it reaches critical mass. These shifts are cumulative and have been going on for decades now. Once the migrants become the majority, civil unrest can be triggered by racial clashes.

The migrants tend to stick together and form urban enclaves, which gradually grow in size and number. Qadhi warns that in Sweden, the migrants can, in theory, eventually “take over.”

There is a biblical hand of God in these population shifts. If governments are mainly helpless to intervene and contain the situation, the results can be catastrophic. Some, like Joe Biden, in fact, induce and encourage it. There are no reliable statistics on migration to the US, but it is now in the millions.

The Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, reported on 14 March 2024 that the German population increased by 300,000 in 2023. At the end of 2023, Germany’s population was 84.7 million. The dramatic increase of a staggering 1.1 million was due to the influx of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion. Net migration reached 680,000 to 710,000, more than twice the net population growth. (Source: dw(dot)com, 25 Jan. 2024.)

Since German reunification, the balance between births and deaths was again negative in 2023. Migration continues to be a key topic in Germany, where the government has bolstered border controls and promised to speed up deportations. Also, the government has addressed the need for stricter requirements for citizenship. (Reuters, KNA).

Government interventions in Germany may or may not work. The results remain to be seen.

ZPG

ZPG means Zero Population Growth, which China, Germany and Japan pioneered decades ago for fear of overpopulation that would result in resources being rapidly depleted, causing social unrest.

What they did not foresee was ZPG would cause social unrest, which is what the Qadhi Syndrome is pointing out. When critical mass shifts from the “natives” to the “foreigners,” mixed with the uncontrolled inflow of migrants, hell can break loose. China and India have successfully achieved dramatic reductions in the number of births.

China is the hardliner, insisting on using authoritarian methods to clamp down on population growth. It perhaps had reason to do so because its population grew dangerously massive, and an increase would spell disaster.

China, perceiving rapid population growth, adopted the one-child per family policy, implemented nationwide in 1980 and scrapped in 2016. In the 1970s, it imposed a higher allowable age for marrying and called for fewer and more spaced births. It raised the limit to two children in 2015 and three in 2021. In July 2021, it abandoned the policy in favor of giving financial incentives. The number of births dove to a record low of 9.56 million, below the 10-million mark since 1940, according to China Daily. (Source: Wikipedia).

Lessons learned from China include (1) authoritarian methods are controversial and have deep social repercussions; (2) as China’s economy made record leaps, the Chinese moved to greener pastures abroad. The China overpopulation problem was solved instantly without government intervention, due simply to rapid economic growth.

Japan experienced a population explosion from 1945 to 1960, resulting in food shortages and high unemployment. A family planning campaign saw the growth rate drop. The economy grew, and the standard of living was raised. Family planning was then abandoned. In the 1970s, due to the oil shortage and environmental pollution, ZPG efforts re-emerged. There is, thus, a direct relationship between economic growth and population growth.

Japan began to discern the Qadhi Syndrome, even as there was no rapid migration inflow compared to the EU and the US. By reducing the birth rate, there was a sudden realization of the risk of migrants becoming the majority.

