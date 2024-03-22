Special permits issued to select PUVs to ensure seamless Holy Week commute

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday, 22 March, announced it has approved special permits for 1,021 public utility vehicles (PUVs) to ensure smooth travel for Filipinos during the observance of Holy Week.

Recognizing the need for enough and seamless travel for the commuting public for the Holy Week exodus, the LTFRB said it will issue special permits to select PUVs plying around the country until 14 April.

“The LTFRB issues special permits during special occasions, including Holy Week, to maximize the operations of PUVs as the influx of passengers travelling to their home provinces is expected to increase before, during, and after the Holy Week,” LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said.

“This is also to ensure safe and secured travel for our Filipino commuters,” Guadiz added.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB, along with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), will conduct an inspection of PUVs at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on 25 March, ahead of the Holy Week break, under the Oplan Bantay-Biyahe Semana Santa 2024.

Guadiz said the inspection aims to check if there are help desks set up in the terminals and do random checks on PUVs.

The LTFRB chief said these necessary precautionary steps are implemented in anticipation of the surge of passengers in the upcoming Lenten season.

Chairman Guadiz added that the LTFRB will be on alert from 22 March until 11 April.

“Nakaalerto po ang LTFRB, kasama po ang ating mga regional offices at may mga nakaantabay po silang angkop na security at safety measures sa kani kanilang regions. So mayroon po tayong deployed LTFRB personnel para sa public assistance po ng ating pasahero,” LTFRB spokesperson Celine Pialago explained.

According to Pialago, Guadiz also directed all regional offices to conduct inspections and set up public assistance in terminals.

“Nagbigay ng direktiba si LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III na dapat po maging alerto ang lahat ng regional offices lalo na po ang ating mga regional directors na mag-inspect po ng mga terminals sa kani-kanilang rehiyon. Magche-check po sa mga pampublikong sasakyan at kasama po dito ang random inspection ng PUV, drug testing, and enforcement activities,” Pialago said.

“Sakay po nila ang ating mga kababayan, tiyakin po nilang nasa maayos na kondisyon ang kanilang mga pampublikong sasakyan. Safety first,” she reminded the drivers and operators.