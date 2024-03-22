Removal of gang chairs eyed — MIAA GM

General Manager Jose Eric Castro Ines of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced plans to remove the gang chairs from the arrival area of NAIA Terminal 3.

He claimed that the area has turned into a place where some people just pass the time or sleep, which puts well-wishers at risk from criminal elements and people with bad intentions.

This was during Ines's first meeting with the Airport Press Club (APC), his senior officers, including chief executive assistant Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo; assistant general for security and emergency services, MGen Manuel V. Sequitin; head of the public affairs office, Connie Bungag; and senior assistant general manager, Beng Reyes.

According to Manuel Sequitin, assistant general manager for airport development and corporate affairs at Rally Austria, the terminal manager and other officials in that terminal have considered the benefits and cons and have decided to remove the gang chairs following Holy Week.

In addition, Ines made an appeal to the public to refrain from arriving at the airport terminal in large crowds and spending more time than necessary in the arrival or departure area.

She claimed that the number of people lingering, slouching, and sleeping on the floors has turned the area into an unsightly sight and a challenge for those in charge of maintaining security and order.

He shared that when Reyes went around the airport incognito, she chanced upon a man sleeping on the gang chairs and asked if he had a passenger.

The man, Ines said, told Reyes that he was just there to sleep and enjoy the air conditioning.

"It's getting full. The others, well-wishers for the others, just hang around. They say it's good because of the air conditioner. We are not totally discouraging, but after delivering, I hope they leave immediately. Don't loiter because it's hard to distinguish who is there and who is the target," he noted.

The airport chief added that with the expected surge of passengers this Holy Week, additional uniformed policemen and security personnel will be deployed to provide added protection to the passengers and airport visitors, all the way up to the time that the gang chairs have been removed.

"Another problem that is being posed by allowing too many people in the said area is that it is difficult to specifically distinguish between legitimate well-wishers and those with ill or criminal intent," Ines said.

It will be noted that in the past, there have been cases of theft in the said area by criminal elements blending in with those waiting for their passengers to come out.

NAIA Terminal 3 is the only premier airport terminal where outsiders are allowed inside for long periods of time.