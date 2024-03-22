Rain delays start of play at Miami Open

Rain delayed the start of Friday's play at the Miami Open with forecasts indicating possible interruptions throughout the day.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka was due to face Spain's Paula Badosa in the first session of the day, taking to the court just days after the death of her former boyfriend.

Top ranked Iga Swiatek is scheduled to face Italy's Camila Giorgi while Naomi Osaka of Japan takes on Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Men's world number three Jannik Sinner of Italy is scheduled to take on compatriot Andrea Vavassori while fourth-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia is up against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.