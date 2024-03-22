Okada Manila dims light for bright future 

Leveraging its position as a dominant integrated casino hotel, Okada Manila has committed to implementing programs and measures to help the government achieve its sustainability and environmental protection targets.

The resort announced on Thursday that it will participate in the Biggest Hour for Earth — an initiative that aims to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainable practices.

“By turning off our facilities and amenities for just an hour, we conserve energy and save a significant amount of electricity in our operations,” Okada Manila president and chief operating officer Byron Yip said.

Foster change

“We each have a role in fostering change and must act together. We aim to establish exemplary standards for society, not only for today’s betterment but also for the benefit of future generations,” he added.

Okada Manila said it will power down its exterior lighting and the iconic Fountain on Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. to observe Earth Hour. It will also dim its lights in various areas within the integrated resort.

Additionally, the hotel is offering complimentary beverages to restaurant and hotel guests during the Biggest Hour for Earth.