NGO, business groups back nuclear energy use

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Alpas Pinas recently agreed on the use of nuclear energy for the use of clean, cheap, yet reliable energy solutions.

According to Meralco, the largest private sector electric distribution utility company in the Philippines, a small business in the country consumes an average of 25,000 Kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, entailing an annual expense of P261,530.

This significant amount, which could otherwise be invested in business maintenance or employee salary increments, is currently funneled into meeting expensive electricity bills.

During a recent forum, thought leaders from the public and private sectors delved into how the inclusion of nuclear energy in the country’s energy mix has the potential to lower electricity prices.

FFCCCII president Dr. Cecilio K. Pedro expressed his support for advocacies that push to improve the energy sector and address the energy supply problem.

For Alpas Pinas Lead Convenor Gayle Certeza, this pressing need underscores why nuclear energy is more than just creating a new power source; it is a way to address the country’s current economic situation.

“There is so much potential for our businesses and economy to grow if only it's not paralyzed by the high electricity prices. And this problem can be addressed if we recognize nuclear energy as a clean, cheap, and reliable energy source that can provide a significant edge in boosting local businesses, thereby fostering economic growth," emphasized Certeza.

Certeza further highlighted that nuclear energy, as a cleaner alternative with zero greenhouse gas emissions, aligns seamlessly with businesses' sustainability objectives.

This alignment not only supports companies in achieving their eco-friendly goals but also contributes to the nation's broader environmental commitments.

The discussion also delved into the affordability and reliability of nuclear energy.

Its consistent energy supply with minimal downtime and cost-effectiveness can significantly assist businesses in lowering their production costs.

This advantage is particularly beneficial for small to medium enterprises, potentially creating employment opportunities for Filipinos and bolstering the country's global competitiveness.

Pangasinan 2nd District Representative Mark Cojuangco, an advocate for nuclear energy and recipient of the American Nuclear Society (ANS) Distinguished Public Service Award, echoed this point, emphasizing that the adoption of nuclear energy not only ensures a reliable power source but also attracts vital foreign investments which is a crucial need for the country.

"Now is the opportunity for our government to embrace a new direction. Given our current reliance on fossil fuel technology, it's high time for our government agencies to recognize the environmental benefits, cost-effectiveness in electricity, and substantial foreign exchange savings that nuclear energy can bring,” said Cojuangco.

The call to embrace nuclear energy transcends its role as a power source; it emerges as a strategic move for shaping a sustainable and competitive economic future for the Philippines.

"Alpas Pinas leads the charge in advocating for every Filipino by embracing nuclear energy's cleanliness, affordability, and reliability. This powerful synergy not only addresses the electricity cost crisis but also paves the way for continuous economic growth. Today's groundwork lays the foundation for a future that is brighter for our business sector—one that can provide more opportunities for more Filipinos," Certeza concluded.