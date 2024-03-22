Free medicine to elder citizens

A Quezon City alderman on Thursday said over 10,000 senior citizens in their district have started receiving their maintenance medicine for free.

Councilor Banjo Pilar (District 6, Tandang Sora) said the medicines are delivered “door to door” for the senior citizens’ convenience.

“We are targeting to provide medical assistance to as many senior citizens in all the barangays [villages] in District 6,” Pilar told the Daily Tribune.

The Tandang Sora District has 11 barangays with an estimated over 10,000 senior citizens most of them belonging to 193 chapters or organizations.

The maintenance medicines, according to Pilar, are five different varieties that address hypertension, like Amlodipine 5mg, Losartan 50mg, Metformin 500mg, Vitamin B Complex and Paracetamol 500mg.

Pilar said the delivered maintenance medicine is good for a month’s consumption.

This is aside from the councilor’s aid of giving each chapter and organization of elders a sound system that they can use for their meetings and Zumba session for their fitness.

“It is a continuing effort to give them the services and programs of the city and our office to the 193 chapters of senior citizens in different barangays of District 6,” Pilar said.