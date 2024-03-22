Energizing communities with MGreen’s solar initiatives

Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to build a brighter future for all, Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGen) continues to strategically expand its solar portfolio to fulfil its commitment in advancing One Meralco’s renewable energy (RE) goal, as well as meet the country’s energy security and sustainability objectives.

To kick off its solar expansion, MGen, through its renewable energy arm MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen), recently broke ground for two solar plants—namely Greentech Solar Energy, Inc.’s (GSEI) 18.75 MWac solar plant in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija and Greenergy for Global, Inc.’s (GGI) 49 MWac solar farm in Cordon, Isabela.

MGreen and MGen Government Relations and Industry Affairs First Vice President Philip Dasalla said these developments reaffirm the company’s commitment towards securing a sustainable future by building 1,500 MW of RE projects by 2030.

“As part of One Meralco’s long-term sustainability agenda and as we heed to the call of the government for the attainment of 35% renewable energy target mix by 2030, we will ensure, together with our dedicated partners, to efficiently serve the country’s growing power needs with cleaner energy in cost-competitive manner,” he said.

To complete these projects, MGreen tapped SUMEC Complete Equipment and Engineering Co. Ltd. as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor.

“SUMEC will be our strategic partner as we embark on the transformative journey towards

realizing our vision of becoming a company at the forefront of renewable energy utilization.

We hope that with the cooperation of SUMEC, we’ll be able to deliver the project on time, on schedule, and within budget,” MGen President and CEO Jaime Azurin said.

GSEI and GGI are both scheduled to start commercial operations date on the first quarter of 2025, contributing an additional 67.75 MWac supply to the Luzon grid.

These solar plants will play a vital role in achieving the government’s aspiration to develop the country’s indigenous and clean power sources as both power projects are among the winning bidders in the Department of Energy’s (DOE) second round of Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP).

These two new projects add to MGreen’s current inventory of operating solar farm developments.

These are the PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc.’s (PFBSI) 55 MWac solar plant in San Miguel, Bulacan in partnership with PowerSource Energy Holdings Corporation; the Nuevo Solar Energy Corp.’s (NSEC) 68 MWac solar farm in Currimao, Ilocos Norte with Vena Energy’s Pasuquin Energy Holdings Inc., and the PH Renewables, Inc.’s (PHRI) 75 MWac solar farm in Baras, Rizal with Mitsui & Co.’s Mit-Renewables Power Corporation.