Emulate Aguinaldo’s 'resolve' amid adversities, says Abalos

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Friday rallied Filipinos to emulate General Emilio Aguinaldo’s resolve in the face of adversities.

He made the call during Aguinaldo's 155th birth anniversary celebration in Kawit, Cavite.

“Sana maging leksyon ang buhay ni [Emilio] Aguinaldo na basta ikaw ay naniniwala sa iyong ipinaglalaban at gustong mangyari, huwag kang matakot. Maski anong hamon kakayanin mo ito,” Abalos said in his speech.

Joining Abalos were National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chair Emmanuel Calairo, and Cavite Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office Head Elinia Imelda Rozel Sangalang who represented Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla.

Also with them were Cavite 1st District Congressman Jolo Revilla, Kawit Mayor Emilio Angelo Aguinaldo, Cavite Board Member Ram Revilla, descendants of Emilio Aguinaldo, local provincial executives, and officials from DILG, Philippine National Police, and Philippine Navy.

The DILG Chief said Aguinaldo’s determination to free his countrymen from the oppressors can be replicated in today’s time.

He said that the legacy of Aguinaldo is to strive for social justice, equity, and sovereignty.

Abalos noted that with unity, nothing is insurmountable.

“This serves as a testament to what can be achieved when the nation comes together for a common cause. Importante ang pagkakaisa ng bawat tao.”

Abalos said Aguinaldo’s life story, set against the backdrop of the Philippines’ fight for independence, resonates with themes that are incredibly relevant in contemporary society.

“Let us remember the struggles, challenges, and triumphs of our heroes including General Emilio Aguinaldo,” he said.

He underscored the heroism of General Aguinaldo, an ordinary citizen who became a mayor of Kawit during the Spanish era, before fighting against the country’s colonizers.

“Anong panlaban ng grupo ni Aguinaldo? Gulok at tapang. And, of course, ang kabayanihan ng bawat miyembro niya.”

He emphasized that while times are constantly changing, the challenges are parallel with the predicaments faced by the country’s leaders and citizens today.

He also urged Filipinos to stand up for what is right and stay rooted in their principles.

“Magbago man ang panahon, hindi magbabago ang puso ng bawat isa. Sa kung ano ang tama, kung ano ang mali. Kung ano ang dapat gawin, ano ang hindi dapat gawin. Kung ano ang dapat ikondena at hindi dapat ikondena,” Abalos stressed.

For his part, Remulla, represented by Sangalang, expressed hope that the annual commemoration of Aguinaldo’s birth anniversary would continue to be passed on to the younger generation and impart his significant contributions to the country's quest for independence.