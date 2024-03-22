Egg production project to boost income for Surigao del Sur farmers

Agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs), who are members of the San Roque Cooperative in Surigao del Sur, will soon generate more income with the recent partnership made between the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and Pilmico Foods Corporation, along with the cooperative, to boost egg production and provide additional livelihood opportunity.

Pilmico Foods Corporation is an integrated agri business and food subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group, which aims to provide opportunities to the ARBs and maximize the profitability of the organization by developing sustainable livelihood through the provision of livelihood kits and technical assistance.

Dubbed Project Omelette, the partnership was ratified through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with a project cost of P237,000 and set to start in April 2024.

Pilmico chose the San Roque Cooperative, an ARB organization (ARBO) located in Barobo, Surigao del Sur, to be provided with four sets of egg machines, galvanized cages, and 192 heads of ready-to-lay hens.

Pilmico would also supply 1 to 2 months’ worth of feeds, animal healthcare products, and egg weighing scales.

San Roque Cooperative chairman Lorenzo Simbajon Jr. said the egg machines would help them boost their income as an ARBO and on behalf of its members has committed to maintain and take care of the facilities provided to them.

“We thank the DAR for their continued support and for their teaming up with Pilmico, which is known for helping farmers like us,” he said.

Pilmico is known for its mission of feeding humanity, supporting the farmers, and pushing the farming community to drive for a better world by co-creating safe, empowered, and sustainable communities.

Pilmico territory business manager, Joel Brangca, expressed his gratitude for the positive impact of the partnership with the DAR to support the San Roque farmers, which they have pre-identified in 2023 and is the only recipient organization of this project in Mindanao.

OIC - Assistant Regional Director Joie Ceballos said that this undertaking is part of DAR’s holistic approach to uplift the quality of lives of the ARBs as the department is now in the latter stages of the fulfillment of its mandate, which is to provide support services to its ARBs.