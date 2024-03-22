DFNN, Spanish firm form IT venture

Listed information technology services firm DFNN Inc. has formed a joint venture with Spanish company CIC Consulting Informático, to penetrate new customers, capture wider market share, and deliver innovative products and services to the local market.

In a stock market report on Friday, DFNN said the JV will focus on key areas such as cybersecurity, customer support, e-banking, biometrics technologies, the Internet of Things and blockchain.

DFNN’s market knowledge and CIC’s technological capabilities will be combined to exploit emerging opportunities and drive growth.

“Through our shared vision I eagerly anticipate the profound impact this collaboration will have on the future of technology in the Philippines. This transformative journey promises to push boundaries, redefine standards, and ultimately, elevate the nation’s technological prowess to greater heights,” DFNN president and CEO Ricardo F. Banaag said.

Understanding local mart

The DFNN group’s nationwide reach brings to this partnership its extensive experience and deep understanding of the local market.

With a focus on fostering entrepreneurship and driving innovation, the Group will provide complementary software solutions, customer support, strategic guidance and regulatory expertise critical to navigating the Philippine market.

For CIC CEO Ramón López, the JV will provide the company with an “international reference setup in the Philippines.”

“It is our mission to offer CIC’s experience in utilities solutions to the private and public sectors in the country,” he added.