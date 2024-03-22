DA, FDA convene for ASF, AI vaccines

The Department of Agriculture said on Friday that it recently convened a meeting with the Food and Drug Administration to discuss the possible vaccines for African Swine Fever and Avian Influenza.

FDA Director General Dr. Samuel A. Zacate and Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. met on Thursday at the DA’s Head Office in Quezon City following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive during the Private Sector Advisory Council Health Sector Group Meeting last February to fast-track the procurement of veterinary vaccines, particularly in light of the threats posed by ASF and AI viruses.

“Secretary Tiu Larel Jr. and the FDA talked the other day, and one of the things that was discussed was how to harmonize the procedures and the approval processes to make sure that the criteria used by the Bureau of Animal Industry and the FDA are in order to ensure the expediting of the approval of the vaccines, biological products, and then the veterinary products,” said DA spokesperson Asec. Arnel de Mesa, adding that processes were transferred from BAI to the FDA.

According to the FDA, also tackled in the meeting was the enhancement of border control in coordination with the Bureau of Customs to prevent the entry of illegal food products that may endanger the general public and the industry.

The DA recently vowed to revitalize the Philippine hog industry as well as expedite its recovery from the spread of ASF.