Conserve water, NWRB says

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) on Friday urged village residents and condominium occupants in Metro Manila to conserve water to avert supply disruption and to ensure adequate water supply during the El Niño season and until the onset of the rainy season.

In a report to Task Force El Niño, the NWRB said it has urged property managers of villages and condominium buildings to implement their water management bulletin amid the weather phenomenon.

Under NWRB Bulletin No. 003, the agency said villages and condominium property managers should inform residents to conserve water, as well as conduct regular checking of water meters to detect leaks.

NWRB OIC-Executive Director Ricky A. Arzadon said residents should only water plants and clean roads and sidewalks when necessary.

“In case of rain, set up drums to capture rainwater,” he added.

Likewise, the agency urged residents to “postpone any swimming pool maintenance work that requires replacing of water in the pool,” as well as “not to use garden hose for wash cars, driveways and lawns.”

“As we enjoin residents and occupants to conserve water to tide us over the El Niño season, the NWRB likewise encourages them to regularly check their water meters to detect leaks,” Arzadon said.

Arzadon said the various NWRB’s water management programs are in compliance with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s instructions on mitigating and managing the impacts of El Niño.

Under President Marcos’ Executive Order No. 53, which directs the government to streamline, reactivate, and reconstitute the old El Niño task forces under EO No. 16 (s. 2001) and Memorandum Order No. 38 (s. 2019), Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. was appointed chairperson of the task force, with Science and Technology Secretary Renato U. Solidum designated as co-chairperson.

Signed on 19 January 2024, President Marcos’ executive order directs the task force to develop a comprehensive disaster preparedness and rehabilitation plan for El Niño and La Niña to provide “systematic, holistic, and results-driven interventions” to help the public cope and minimize their devastating effects.

The President also designated the following officials as task force members: Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, Secretary of Agriculture Francis Tiu Laurel Jr., Secretary of Health Teodoro J. Herbosa, and Secretary of National Economic and Development Authority Arsenio M. Balisacan.